LPGA ANA Tournament Officially Leaving the Coachella Valley

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – The LPGA major championship ANA Inspiration

Tournament will be played in Rancho Mirage one final time next year but will

relocate in 2023 to the Houston area, it was announced today.

According to event organizers, the Chevron Corp. will be the new title

sponsor of the tournament, which will be dubbed the Chevron Championship as

a part of a six-year partnership.

The 2022 Chevron championship will take place at Mission Hills Country

Club in Rancho Mirage from March 31-April 3 before moving in 2023.

A specific reason for the move was not disclosed.

“We do not make the move lightly,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA

commissioner. “Since David Foster and Dinah Shore created this competition in

1972, it has held a special place in the hearts of our players and fans around

the world. No matter where it is held, Dinah and her influence, along with the

history built at Mission Hills, will be an integral part of The Chevron

Championship.”

Chevron will increase the prize pool for the 2022 championship to $5

million, a 60% increase.

“Chevron is proud to become the title sponsor of this great

championship, which brings together some of the most talented athletes in the

world,” said Michael Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron. “We look forward to

partnering with the LPGA and IMG to further champion women in sports, the

workplace and society.”

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.