National ‘Walk to School Day’ motivates kids to stay active

Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School joined in on National ‘Walk to School Day’ today! It was in an effort to promote exercising and remind students about pedestrian safety.

Many students and parents were ecstatic about getting to enjoy the cooler mornings and sticking to a healthier lifestyle.

Rosie Fernandez, a parent says,

“We actually enjoy talking walks but we have a little one at home so it’s pretty hard. They’re in sports so they get their exercise and i get mine when i can. But it wasn’t too bad getting them up this morning.”

Her son Andres, student at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary school says,

“I feel pretty happy that I did that I walk to school because of the exercise.”

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has a few reminders for kids walking to school on a daily basis:

Be predictable. Use crosswalks.

Walk on sidewalks, when available.

sees you. Continue to scan for traffic as you cross the street. Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle.

Watch for cars entering/backing out of driveways or leaving parking

spaces.

For those walking or biking to school be sure to register at this website to track a healthier lifestyle.