Manny the Movie Guy,movie,cinema,host,TV personality,NBC Palm Springs,The Filipino Channel,Balitang America,ANC News,Philippines,TFC,ABS CBN,interviews,movie review,Netflix,TV series,series,I’m Your Man,I’m Your Man movie 2021,robot,AI,romantic comedy,Dan Stevens,Maren Eggert,Maria Schrader,German,German film,artificial intelligence,android,love,romance,comedy,Downton Abbey,Matthew Crawley,James Bond,No Time to Die,Daniel Craig,final film,25th James Bond movie,007,Agent 007,spy
Manny the Movie Guy on “No Time to Die” & “I’m Your Man” – NBC Palm Springs – News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News