Manny the Movie Guy Takes You Inside the Making of Netflix’s “Maid”

Margaret Qualley is fantastic in the titular role in the new Netflix series “Maid” from show creator Molly Smith Metzler (“Shameless”). This ten-episode series has Qualley as Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to keep her baby and her life afloat, and to escape the father of her child played by Nick Robinson. This one’s based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

I sat down with Qualley and Robinson to talk about the making of “Maid.”

“Maid” is now streaming on Netflix. For my complete “Maid” interviews, click here.