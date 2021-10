Nellie Coffman Middle School Opens New Innovation Center

Nellie Coffman Middle School unveils their newly renovated innovation lab.

The new learning space will bring more hands-on experiences for students. The lab focuses on STEM learning which includes science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The lab is a unique space to helps students usher in a new era of learning about things such as podcasting, robotics, flying drones and even e-sports.