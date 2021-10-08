Heightened Law Enforcement Presence Planned For Palm Desert-La Quinta Game

(CNS) – The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will have extra personnel present during Friday evening’s Palm Desert High School football game following a stabbing at last week’s game that left a person injured.

Sheriff’s Capt. Dean Agnoletto said there are no credible threats surrounding the game between Palm Desert and La Quinta that starts at 7 p.m., but extra law enforcement will be present to ensure the safety of fans and players.

An investigation was continuing into the stabbing that occurred outside the Oct. 1 game between Palm Desert and Palm Springs High School. Few details have been released about the stabbing, which left one person with non- life-threatening injuries.

Desert Sands Unified School District Public Information Officer Mary Perry said she could not comment on what she called “ongoing police investigations” into the incident.

Agnoletto also asked parents to “discuss social media use with their school-age children” and mentioned there could be criminal consequences resulting from threats posted online.

