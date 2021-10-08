NBCares Silver Linings Boo 2 Bullying Halloween Ball

October is bullying prevention month, and in the Coachella Valley there is a non-profit organization that addresses bullying with the youth,

Boo2Bullying is a valleywide program that offers educational assemblies to help students learn bullying prevention tactics and how to identify bullying.

This non-profit runs off the fuel of gracious donors, and this year Boo2Bullying is hosting their 3rd annual Boo Ball.

Dimirti Halkidis and Bella Da Ball sit down to share how the Halloween fundraiser will bring the community together.

The event is Saturday, October 30, at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Ticket and musical guest information can be found at boo2bullying.org.