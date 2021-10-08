Oil Slick Not Affecting Air Quality

SANTA ANA (CNS) – Testing conducted along the Orange County coast
following the massive underwater oil leak has not detected any discernable
issues with air quality, health officials said today.
According to testing done by the South Coast Air Quality Management
District in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the
Orange County Health Care Agency and a consulting firm, air quality was within
acceptable standards for a typical day, and pollutant levels were below state
health standards.
Sampling was done at 12 sites along the coast, along with mobile air
surveys.
But while the air is clean, the water is not.
“As the oil response teams continue to monitor, inspect and clean the
beaches to ensure that appropriate cleanup actions are taken, and in
advance of water analysis from the Unified Command, our original health
advisory continues to remain in place,” county Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau
said in a statement.
“We ask that our residents and visitors continue to avoid
the ocean water and oiled areas of our beaches to limit the risk of
contaminants being absorbed through the skin, inhalation and ingestion until
further notice. This means refraining from recreational activities on the
coastline such as swimming, surfing, biking, walking, exercising, fishing and
gathering.”
