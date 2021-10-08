Oil Slick Not Affecting Air Quality

SANTA ANA (CNS) – Testing conducted along the Orange County coast

following the massive underwater oil leak has not detected any discernable

issues with air quality, health officials said today.

According to testing done by the South Coast Air Quality Management

District in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the

Orange County Health Care Agency and a consulting firm, air quality was within

acceptable standards for a typical day, and pollutant levels were below state

health standards.

Sampling was done at 12 sites along the coast, along with mobile air

surveys.

But while the air is clean, the water is not.

“As the oil response teams continue to monitor, inspect and clean the

beaches to ensure that appropriate cleanup actions are taken, and in

advance of water analysis from the Unified Command, our original health

advisory continues to remain in place,” county Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau

said in a statement.

“We ask that our residents and visitors continue to avoid

the ocean water and oiled areas of our beaches to limit the risk of

contaminants being absorbed through the skin, inhalation and ingestion until

further notice. This means refraining from recreational activities on the

coastline such as swimming, surfing, biking, walking, exercising, fishing and

gathering.”

