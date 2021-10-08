Westfield Mall Undergoes Management Change, Will Remain Open

“What’s going on at the Westfield Mall?” That’s the question traveling around town.

The mall was recently stripped of its “Westfield” branding signage causing many to wonder if this is the end of the beloved mall. That’s not the case.

A spokesperson for the mall said in a statement that the exterior branding was removed as a part of its transition to a third-party receiver.

Westfield Palm Desert is known for hosting popular retail stores like Macy’s, Express, and H&M and food chains like Charley’s Philly Steaks and Cold Stone Creamery.

“And of course you have to go to the food court to get Mrs. Field’s cookies,” said shopper Janice Grier.

It’s still a favorite among valley residents, both young and old.

“We brought our two young grandchildren to play at this wonderful play place here,” said shoppers Kurt and Debbie White. Kurt White said he loves to come for the food, especially the stuffed pizza, while Debbie enjoys shopping at the wide of stores the mall has to offer.

One resident has been coming to the mall for decades.

“I always remembered the mall because I love the stores,” said shopper Gloria Melliti. “Every Christmas I bring my grandkids here and we just shop ’til we drop. It’s just a great place to be.”

It’s not just the locals who are drawn to the shopping epicenter in Palm Desert.

“We’re on vacation and we had time to spare, and I needed a new pair of shorts and a new pair of shoes,” said Dawn Wilkinson, who in town for a visit.

And what better place to get both of those things than at the mall? While online shopping offers the convenience of a push of a button… many people say they prefer the in-person shopping experience…

“I do like touching and feeling things in person,” said Wilkinson.

“Oh yes, absolutely, I want to see what I’m getting,” said Melliti.

“This is a whole different experience just coming out, walking around, seeing the different shops because when you order online, you don’t see the product up close,” said Grier. “I really hope they don’t close. We really need it here.”

According to the press release, shoppers don’t have to worry about the mall closing anytime soon. As it undergoes its transitional period, the mall will remain open and serving the community as usual.