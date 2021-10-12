A Look Inside Netflix’s “Pretty Smart”

Manny The Movie Guy

“Pretty Smart” is a new Netflix show about two sisters played by Emily Osment, the bookish one, and Olivia Macklin, the sweet one.  Macklin’s roomates are Cinthya Carmona as the new-agey Solana, Michael Hsu Rosen who plays the influencer Jayden, and the forever shirtless Gregg Sulkin who stars as the buffed Yoda of some sort, Grant.

I spoke to Carmona, Rosen, and Sulkin about working on “Pretty Smart.”

“Pretty Smart” is now streaming on Netflix.  To see all my “Pretty Smart” interviews, click here.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions