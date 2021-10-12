A Look Inside Netflix’s “Pretty Smart”

“Pretty Smart” is a new Netflix show about two sisters played by Emily Osment, the bookish one, and Olivia Macklin, the sweet one. Macklin’s roomates are Cinthya Carmona as the new-agey Solana, Michael Hsu Rosen who plays the influencer Jayden, and the forever shirtless Gregg Sulkin who stars as the buffed Yoda of some sort, Grant.

I spoke to Carmona, Rosen, and Sulkin about working on “Pretty Smart.”

“Pretty Smart” is now streaming on Netflix. To see all my “Pretty Smart” interviews, click here.