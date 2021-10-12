Coachella and Stagecoach Allowing Unvaccinated Fans With Proof of Negative Test

INDIO (CNS) – Coachella and Stagecoach music festival organizers

reversed their previous COVID-19 policies today and will allow unvaccinated

fans to attend the shows provided they show proof of a negative test within the

last 72 hours.

Previous policy for the two Indio festivals only allowed entry for

those who showed proof of full vaccination.

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful

implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the

rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can

safely update our policy that allows for negative COVID test taken within 72

hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination,” event organizers said on the

Coachella and Stagecoach websites Tuesday.

Coachella, which has been postponed multiple times due to the ongoing

pandemic, is slated for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 of 2022,

with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and an unannounced third act

headlining the festival.

The country music-themed Stagecoach festival is scheduled for April 29-

May 1, 2022, with Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs headlining.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.