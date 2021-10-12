My College Fair Preview: Accessing Financial Aid Resources and Making College Feasible

We’re getting local high school juniors and seniors ready for college. Everyday this week we have expert advice on testing, applying to college, essay writing and paying for it all.

This Thursday, October 14, OneFuture Coachella Valley in partnership with Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians are hosting a regional college fair from 4 to 8 p.m. The webinar will have workshops on topics like financial aid, college admissions, choosing a college and technical education pathways.

Tuesday morning, The Morning Show was joined by a financial aid specialist with College of the Desert to discuss all the resources available before jumping straight into student loans.

Register for My College Fair HERE.