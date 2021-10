“The Baby-Sitters Club” Returns for Season 2! Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, and Kyndra Sanchez Talk About Popular Netflix Series

Yes I’m way past the demographics but I love “The Baby-Sitters Club” series on Netflix! And season 2 captures the fun, sweet, cute, and charming spirit of the first. I spoke with Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), and Kyndra Sanchez (Dawn Schafer).

“The Baby-Sitters Club” is now streaming on Netflix. Check out my complete BSC interviews here.