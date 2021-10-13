Suspicious Device Discovered at Palm Spring City Hall

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs City Hall lobby was evacuated

today due to a suspicious device discovered on the building’s front lawn.

The device was located at 9 a.m. by a landscaping crew, and a county

hazardous materials team was called to the scene to investigate, Palm Springs

police Sgt. Mike Casavan said.

Casavan said the nature of the object wasn’t immediately known.

City officials urged the public to steer clear of the building and the

adjacent Palm Springs Dog Park until further notice.

