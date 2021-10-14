Singer Emily West to Perform with Cathedral City High School Jazz Band for Homecoming

Students from Cathedral City High School jazz band get the chance to perform alongside America’s Got Talent finalist and professional singer/songwriter, Emily West, during the school’s homecoming rally on Thursday, October 14.

Their performance will take place on the steps of City Hall in Cathedral City and merely 100 yards from the Mary Pickford Theatre on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at approximately 5:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Emily West is based in Nashville, but will perform Friday October 15 and Saturday October 16 at Mary Pickford Theatre. Tickets are on sale HERE.