Testing and Making the Grade: What High Schoolers Need to Know with Sylvan Learning Center

Local students have been back in class for over two months after a year of mostly distance learning. Parents are getting a better idea where their students stand when it comes to academics.

Friday on the Morning Show, President of Operations at Sylvan Learning Center Murrieta/Temecula Chastity Heyward, stops by to talk about online personalized learning through Sylvan Learning Centers for students K-12.

Find out more about Sylvan Learning Center HERE.