Kanye West Officially Changes Name to “Ye”

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Don’t call him Kanye anymore.

A Los Angeles judge today approved a petition by rapper Kanye West to

officially change his name to be known simply as “Ye,” with no middle or last

name.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court gave her nod

to the request by the singer, who filed his petition Aug. 24 and stated he was

making the change for personal reasons.

The entertainer, 44, released an eighth studio album titled “Ye” in

June 2018.

That same year, the singer said in an interview with radio host Big

Boy that he believes “ye” is “the most commonly used word in the Bible, and

in the Bible it means `you.”’

