Old Town Artisan Studios gets the community in the Halloween spirit

Old Town Artisan Studios offered various workshops and classes for people to get ready for Halloween. They’re just wrapped up since they want the art pieces to be ready for Halloween.

However, those still interested in making Halloween projects can come back in a few weeks and make them. The spooky festivities doesn’t have to end, it can go on throughout the year!

Ivanna Diaz Hansen, Business Development and Volunteer Coordinator says,

“Just because our Halloween workshops are booked up doesn’t mean you can’t signup for our holiday workshop, but you want to book them fast because they do sell out quickly and we also have our paint your own pottery studio where people can come in and paint within two hours in a group or family and friends.”

The studio also just brought back their mobile services which has been going to YMCA to hosts workshops for kids. Some schools in the area are allowing them back as well; for awhile they didn’t allow guests on campus because of the pandemic. Old Town Artisan Studio at YMCA

Here are a few of their upcoming classes and events:

Youth Intro to Ceramics – Ages 7 to 15 Old Town Artisan Studios 78046 Calle Barcelona, La Quinta, CA

Tuesdays 3:30pm – 5:00pm $120 for 4 week session. Includes all materials and firing costs. The dates for this class are November

Ceramics III – Adult Old Town Artisan Studios 78046 Calle Barcelona, La Quinta, CA

Tuesdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm $135 for 4 week session. Includes all materials and firing costs. The dates for this class are November

Joy of Watercolor II Old Town Artisan Studios 78046 Calle Barcelona, La Quinta, CA Wednesdays 1:30pm – 4:00pm The dates for this class are November 3, 10, 17, & 24 (day before Thanksgiving) For all those Get Tickets $40.00 – $125.00

*Information from Old Town Artisan Studios