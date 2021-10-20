Modernism Week Hosts Preview Ahead of Annual Event in February

“I started coming to Modernism the first year I moved here so it’s been almost nine years now,” said Brad Fuhr. “I’m an original Palmer in a 1963 mid-century modern home and coming out to this event always gives me ideas of things I might want to add to my and maybe some changes I want to make to update the decor.”

Trendy fashion pieces, innovative home decor, and even free glazed donuts! That’s just a little of what people experienced at the mini-modernism week yard sale in Palm Springs on Sunday.

“Just shopping, eating good food, enjoying the vibe,” said Rosie Marks. “I got this lovely bag… it’s just a great event.”

“We like mid-century art, mid-century everything and (we) try to find something unique that we don’t have,” said Enrique Meza and Lee Benedict. “They have the best stuff, this is like the best flea market you can come to.”

For four days, residents got a sneak peek of what’s to come during Modernism Week next February.

“I’ve done everything from the shag opening to the convention center and this evening I’ll be at desert star resort for one of the short programs,” said Fuhr. “I haven’t been on a double-decker tour bus in years so I’d love to get on that and see inside of Dinah Shores’ Dynasty.”

“We have home tours, lectures, cocktail parties,” said Kevin Kemper, Owner of H3K Home and Design. (We are) really getting people together to celebrate the mid-century movement here in Palm Springs and around the world.”

Featuring more than 350 events, Modernism Week showcases mid-century modern design, architecture, art, and fashion of Palm Springs.

“Modernism week is really a celebration of modernism especially here in Palm Springs,” said Kemper. “Everyone looks at Palm Springs as really getting developed in the 50s and 60s and really celebrating the architecture.”

“The great thing about it is that a lot of things were really preserved over the years unlike other parts of the country…”

The annual event also encourages people near and far to appreciate the history and culture that Palm Springs offers.

“There’s just such a rich history of architecture in this community that I just love to see,” said Fuhr. “It’s just a reminder of where I live, where we’ve come from and where we’re potentially going in terms of architecture.”