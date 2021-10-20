NBC Palm Springs Nickerson Rossi Dance Festival

If you’ve “gotta dance!”

The Nickerson Rossi International Dance Festival takes place October 21 -24th.

The 3-day event will take place at the newly acquired and renovated Palm Springs Dance Academy on South Palm Canyon.

The festival will host students showcases, virtual movie showings, a series of masterclasses with teachers from all over teaching, contemporary ballet, modern jazz, hip hop, offerings for all the students in the Coachella valley.

Tickets and more information can be found at nicersonrossidance.com.