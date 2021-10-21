“I Know What You Did Last Summer” Cast on Making the Amazon Prime Video Series

We all remember the 1997 movie version of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” starring Jennifer Love Hewitt. Now, Amazon Studios has released a series based on Lois Duncan’s novel. I spoke with the supporting cast including Sebastian Amoruso (Johnny), Brianne Tju (Margot), Ezekiel Goodman (Dylan), and Ashely Moore (Riley). See what they say about their characters and making the TV series.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is now out on Amazon Prime Video.

