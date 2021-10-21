Living Joyfully with Pirch: Fall-Inspired Tempura Green Beans with Sweet Ginger Dipping Sauce

Our friends at Pirch Rancho Mirage share a fall-inspired recipe for the upcoming holidays. Chef Kimberly with Pirch shows us how to make tempura green beans with a sweet and spicy sauce that can be used for dipping or drizzled on top.

Making crispy tempura vegetables is easy with the Fisher & Paykel Induction Cooktop. The cooktop has rapid heat response time, meaning you can boil your liquids in seconds. It’s also child and pet safe, so the cooktop remains cool to the touch until a pot or pan is put on the surface.

Tempura Green Beans

1 cup of store bought tempura (Kikkoman)

¾ cup of soda water

1 pound of green beans

Sauce

½ cup of chicken broth

½ cup of maple syrup

1/3 cup of mirin

1/3 cup of light soy sauce

1 tbsp of grated ginger

1 tbsp of grated garlic about 2 cloves

2 tsp of dried Korean chili

2 tsp of potato starch

For the sauce:

1. Put the broth, maple syrup, mirin, light soy sauce, ginger, garlic and chili in a saucepan and bring

to a boil.

2. Once it comes to a boil sprinkle the potato starch and whisk constantly for 3 minutes or until

thick. Set aside

Tempura Green beans:

1. Clean and trim your green beans.

2. Set the tempura mix in a bowl on top of another bowl filled with ice water. This will help keep

your tempura cold and bubbly.

3. Add your sparkling water to your mix and mix very lightly using a large fork or chopsticks.

4. You do not want it to look smooth like a pancake mix. Make sure your mix is lumpy.

5. Prepare a pan for a shallow fry using canola, vegetable oil or peanut oil.

6. Once your oil reaches 365 degrees lightly coat your green beans with tempura mix and set in

fryer.

7. Fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side. You don’t want too much color just light a crispy.

Once your green beans are fried set on a platter and drizzle sauce on top and garnish with pomegranate

seeds or green onions.