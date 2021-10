Vampires and Gangsters! Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Raúl Castillo About Netflix’s “Night Teeth”

Just in time for Halloween, Netflix has released the new vampire/gangster thriller “Night Teeth” from director Adam Randall. It follows the adventure of Benny, played by Jorge Lendeborg Jr., as he chauffeurs two women to several popular LA nightclubs. But soon, Benny discovers that the friends are centuries-old vampires with other plans.

I spoke to Lendeborg Jr. and Raúl Castillo who plays his half-brother Jay.

"Night Teeth" is now streaming on Netflix.