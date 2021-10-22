NBCares Silver Linings Run With Los Muertos 2021

Who will you run for? In celebration of Dia De Los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, the 8th annual Run with Los Muertos will take place in Old Town Coachella.

The event features a 5K, a block party with music and food vendors, art and a display of altars.

Raices Cultura is the beneficiary of the proceeds and this organization provides community art education, health programs and more throughout the Coachella Valley.

The fun kicks off at Saturday, November 6th at 5p.

To register for the run or for more information about the party visit runwithlosmuertos.com.