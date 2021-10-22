Palm View Elementary Remodeling Grand Opening

Colorful dresses, blaring trumpets, a drumline and cheerleaders were all on hand for a celebration in the Coachella Unified School District for the official grand opening of Palm View Elementary School.

One of the oldest schools in the Coachella Valley held a celebratory outdoor event to show off its new space.

Students, parents and several high profile alumni toured the campus and were shown the new layout and updated architect of the building.

A little more than 16 years ago, the resident’s of Coachella Valley Unified School District voted to improve schools in the area, and Palm View is the first beneficiary of the Bond funds generated from Measure D.

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Adams says Palm View is a model school that will be somewhat replicated at future projects including North Shore Elementary and Coachella Valley High School.