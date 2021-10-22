Smokey Lips BBQ heats things up in the Coachella Valley

Smokey Lips BBQ is rewriting the narrative when it comes to BBQ food. They’re not your typical barbecue joint; right now they’re making everything from scratch and right from home.

Chef Adam Morales the owner began his business as soon as he was laid off from his former job. As many know, times are tough. Especially for people working in the food industry. The layoffs were rampant.

Chef Morales couldn’t sit around he had a newborn on the way and changed his side hustle into his full time job.

“We started last year as a side hustle just to try and make some extra cash during the pandemic. Fast forward to the beginning of this year I got laid off and decided to start my own business.”

Since their kick off Chef Morales has gained a good social media following and attracted many locals as well as tourists to order from him. Currently all of his orders are online and can be picked up in Cathedral City. ‘

Smokey Lips BBQ also makes a variety of dishes; from surf and turf, to oreos wrapped in bacon, brownies and their popular jalapeño cornbread.

Here’s a few of their dishes:

Prime Beef Brisket – ½ pound

Wagyu Beef Brisket – ½ lb

Black Angus Beef Tri Tip – 1 lbs

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bread Pudding

S’mores Bread Pudding

Pulled Pork – Sandwich Plate

Chef Morales hopes he’ll save up enough money to buy a food truck or move into a brick and mortar.