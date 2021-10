Madison Iseman and Show Creator Sara Goodman Talk About “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Amazon Series

Madison Iseman is good as both Lennon and Alison in the new “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series from Amazon Prime Video. She’s the main lead of the series from showrunner/creator Sara Goodman. I spoke with both Madison and Goodman about “I Know What You Did Last Summer” now streaming on Amazon Prime.

