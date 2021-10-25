COVID-19 Booster Shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Are Said To Be Available By Tuesday For Riverside County

Riverside County health officials will begin offering booster shots of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnsons (J&J) vaccine on Tuesday (Oct. 26) following federal approval and the anticipated positive recommendation of the state health department.

“This is one more important step in getting us through the pandemic,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside County public health officer. “There also continues to remain opportunities for those who still need an initial dose to receive it at any of our community clinic and provider locations throughout the county.”

The federal approval of the Moderna and J&J vaccine booster took place this week, and Riverside County health officials opted to prepare the administration of the two additional boosters in anticipation the state would provide similar guidance. Both federal and state health officials recently approved booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

Riverside County residents will be allowed starting Tuesday to mix booster doses as was approved by federal health officials.

Those eligible for the Johnson & Johnson booster include:

–People 18 years and older

–People who are two months or more from receipt of their first dose.

Those eligible for the Moderna booster include:

–People 65 years and older and residents in long – term care settings.

–People aged 18-64 years with underlying medical conditions.

–People 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID -19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.

–People who are six months or more from receipt of their second dose

To schedule your vaccination appointment, please use My Turn (https://myturn.ca.gov/), or call our Vaccination Customer Support at 951-358-5000, or call 2-1-1. You can also schedule an appointment through Riverside University Health System-Public Health website www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine .

No doctor’s note or medical records are required to receive the booster dose.

More than 2.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Riverside County between the county operated clinics and those run by the community partners.