Woman shot and killed while in her car in Palm Springs

A 38-year-old woman from Desert Hot Springs was shot and killed in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriffs Department responded to a call at midnight about shots fired. When they arrived they found the body of the woman.

Palm Springs Police Department and Riverside County Sheriffs Department still on scene this morning at Cherokee Way. The area remains closed for now, until law enforcement wraps their investigation. pic.twitter.com/SW0dYb6uRX — Tony Phan (@TonyPhantv) October 25, 2021

Law enforcement is still currently investigating how this all unraveled.

This happened near the Oasis Resort on Cherokee Way by E Palm Canyon Drive. Roads were closed for a few hours but Palm Springs Police reopened the roads around 7 a.m.

It is still unclear what the motive was behind the shooting.

Police ask the community to help if they have any information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.