Local Filmmaker Christian Sesma Talks About Working Richard Dreyfuss and “Every Last One of Them”

Coachella Valley filmmaker Christian Sesma is a prolific director who constantly showcases our desert landscape in his movies. In his recent film “Every Last One of Them” now showing in theaters and on-demand, the valley plays the backdrop for the story of a man in search of his missing daughter and uncovers a far deeper conspiracy.

I spent some time with Sesma to talk about the film, casting Richard Dreyfuss, and his love for the Coachella Valley.

For more on my interview with Sesma for “Every Last One of Them,” click here.