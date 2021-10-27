Looking Ahead to the 2021 Desert AIDS Walk: How Your Money Helps Address Health Care Disparities

We are just days away from one of the valley’s biggest community fundraising events: The Desert Aids Walk. It’s this Saturday at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs.

There’s still time to register HERE.

Last year the event was all virtual, but this year, it’s back in a big way. The theme is “Together Again.”

Sara Sanchez sits down with the director of brand marketing at DAP Health, Steven Henke, to take a look at what this walk means to the Coachella Valley community as a whole. They look back at what’s happened during the pandemic, looking forward to all the work that still needs to be done.