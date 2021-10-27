NBCares Silver Linings DAP Health AIDs Walk 2021

On Saturday, October 30, Desert AIDS Walk will be held in-person at Ruth Hardy Park and continue through downtown Palm Springs.

There will be a Health and Wellness Village, presented and sponsored by Walgreens, with several booths and community organizations open to the public from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This event helps fund various programs DAP Health sponsors and offers to its patients.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and is also available online at daphealth.org.

The actual walk kicks off at 8:45 a.m.

*As of August 5, 2021, the City of Palm Springs Mask Mandate requires all persons, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face coverings while present at large outdoor public gatherings. We appreciate everyone wearing a mask.