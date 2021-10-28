Looking Ahead to the 2021 Desert AIDS Walk: How Revivals Stores (and Customers!) Rally Together for Fundraising

We are just days away from one of the valley’s biggest community fundraising events: The Desert Aids Walk. It’s this Saturday at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs.

There’s still time to register HERE.

Last year the event was all virtual, but this year, it’s back in a big way. The theme is “Together Again.”

Sara Sanchez talks with DAP Health, Steven Henke, about all the amazing things the staff at Revivals stores are doing to raise funds for the Desert AIDS Walk. He says customers are being asked to donate $1 to the fundraising efforts, and between all four stores, they’ve raised $20,000 for programs, services, and events for DAP Health.