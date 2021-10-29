2021 DAP Health Desert AIDS Walk: Ending HIV-Related Stigma, One Step at a Time

The DAP Health Desert AIDS Walk is Saturday, October 30 at Ruth Hardy Park.

Steven Henke from DAP Health says the walk is about bringing community together and ending HIV-related stigma.

He also shares the story of a fitness instructor, Tim Guice. During the pandemic, Guice brought community together like never before. He has been offering free workout classes every morning at Ruth Hardy Park. The sense of community and fitness everyday in Palm Springs helped bring people closer in ways Tim Guice never thought possible.

Tim and G-force workout team will kick-off the Desert AIDS Walk Saturday.