Living Joyfully with Pirch: Sage and mustard-seed crusted lamb chops with smoked fingerling potatoes

sarasanchezkmir

Our friends at Pirch Rancho Mirage share a seasonal barbecue lamb recipe as we spend more time outdoors in the winter months in the desert. Chef Kimberly with Pirch shows us how to make a savory grilled lamb chops with fingerling potatoes and delicata squash for sides.

Making the whole meal is easy with an EVO Grill. One grill can saute, braise, grill, pan fry, roast, poach, steam and toast! Quite a lot for one grill. The cart Chef Kimberly features is from Moya. The cart showcases the beautiful grill while offering storage compartments, which makes entertaining and cleanup easy.

Lamb recipe 

Olive oil 2 tablespoons 

Mustard powder 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon 

Stone Ground Mustard  ¼ cup 

Salt and pepper to coat Lamb chops

Rosemary 2 sprigs 

Thyme 4 each 

Garlic 6 cloves 

 

  • Cut lamb between each bone creating lamb pops
  • Pour olive oil oven lamb rub in mustard powder and stone-ground mustard all over
  • Season with salt and pepper 
  • Place lamb in a bag or bowl with herbs and garlic cloves pealed and crushed let sit overnight
  • Let your lamb come to room temperature before cooking
  • Set your evo grill to medium heat and let pre heat for about 15 min
  • Using just the outer edge place your lamb pop flat side touching the grill and sear for 3 min then flip and brush glaze
  • Sear for another 3 min or until desired internal temperature 
  • Serve with potatoes and squash  and garnish with fried mint and sage 

Lamb glaze 

½ cup of molasses 

Dejon mustard 1 ½ teaspoons 

Cider vinegar 1 tablespoons 

Garlic powder 1 teaspoon 

 

  • Mix all ingredients in a bowl 
  • Use this glaze to coat the lamb once seared 

 

Sauteed Delicata squash with garlic brown butter 

Delicata 

Butter ½ cup

Garlic clove 3

Salt and pepper to taste 

  • To make the brown butter, place butter in saucepan and simmer on medium low heat with garlic thinly sliced until an amber color 
  • Once desired color place in a cool container
  • Thinly slice squash into rings cleaning the seeds in the middle. 
  • Drizzle squash with olive oil S&P and Sautee on both sides until golden brown about 3-5 minutes
  • Once flipped drizzle with brown butter and Sautee for another 3 min

 

Smoked potatoes 

Fingerling 1 bag

Wood chips 2 cups soaked 

Olive oil 2 tablespoons 

Rosemary 1 teaspoon 

Thyme 1 teaspoon

Salt and pepper to taste 

 

  • Soak wood chips for a minimum of 2 hours and drain 
  • Place chips om a tin pie dish and place in the center of your evo on high and cover with dome and let it smoke up. This takes anywhere between 10-15 minutes 
  • Once smoking place wire rack above and set your potatoes neatly on top
  • Cover with dome and cook for 15 min or until tender
  • Remove potatoes from rack and slice in half
  • Toss in oil , minced herbs and season to taste. 
  • Place back directly on your evo surface on medium heat and sauté until golden brown 

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions