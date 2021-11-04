Living Joyfully with Pirch: Sage and mustard-seed crusted lamb chops with smoked fingerling potatoes

Our friends at Pirch Rancho Mirage share a seasonal barbecue lamb recipe as we spend more time outdoors in the winter months in the desert. Chef Kimberly with Pirch shows us how to make a savory grilled lamb chops with fingerling potatoes and delicata squash for sides.

Making the whole meal is easy with an EVO Grill. One grill can saute, braise, grill, pan fry, roast, poach, steam and toast! Quite a lot for one grill. The cart Chef Kimberly features is from Moya. The cart showcases the beautiful grill while offering storage compartments, which makes entertaining and cleanup easy.

Lamb recipe

Olive oil 2 tablespoons

Mustard powder 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon

Stone Ground Mustard ¼ cup

Salt and pepper to coat Lamb chops

Rosemary 2 sprigs

Thyme 4 each

Garlic 6 cloves

Cut lamb between each bone creating lamb pops

Pour olive oil oven lamb rub in mustard powder and stone-ground mustard all over

Season with salt and pepper

Place lamb in a bag or bowl with herbs and garlic cloves pealed and crushed let sit overnight

Let your lamb come to room temperature before cooking

Set your evo grill to medium heat and let pre heat for about 15 min

Using just the outer edge place your lamb pop flat side touching the grill and sear for 3 min then flip and brush glaze

Sear for another 3 min or until desired internal temperature

Serve with potatoes and squash and garnish with fried mint and sage

Lamb glaze

½ cup of molasses

Dejon mustard 1 ½ teaspoons

Cider vinegar 1 tablespoons

Garlic powder 1 teaspoon

Mix all ingredients in a bowl

Use this glaze to coat the lamb once seared

Sauteed Delicata squash with garlic brown butter

Delicata

Butter ½ cup

Garlic clove 3

Salt and pepper to taste

To make the brown butter, place butter in saucepan and simmer on medium low heat with garlic thinly sliced until an amber color

Once desired color place in a cool container

Thinly slice squash into rings cleaning the seeds in the middle.

Drizzle squash with olive oil S&P and Sautee on both sides until golden brown about 3-5 minutes

Once flipped drizzle with brown butter and Sautee for another 3 min

Smoked potatoes

Fingerling 1 bag

Wood chips 2 cups soaked

Olive oil 2 tablespoons

Rosemary 1 teaspoon

Thyme 1 teaspoon

Salt and pepper to taste