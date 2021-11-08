Travis Scott’s Astroworld Mishap Causing Petition To Possibly Remove Scott From Coachella Festival.

There’s a growing movement to remove Travis Scott as a headliner at next year’s Coachella. More than 11-thousand people have signed a petition, which was created on Saturday, urging Goldenvoice and AEG to drop Scott from all of their festivals. That petition started gaining a lot of traction earlier today as thousands continue to sign. Festival goers now asking for better crowd control for future events like Coachella.

Over the weekend, videos surfacing online showing the chaos unfolding at the sold-out Astroworld festival Now a petition on Change.Org is calling for the rapper to be removed from the lineup of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“Coachella is not going to be so easy to storm in a break through all the security like that, I don’t think it’s going to be crazy die-hard Travis Scott fans that are going to be moshing and going crazy and breaking down the fences and what not,” says Coachella Festival ticket holder Garrett Harrington.

“I would like for the Coachella organizers to have more crown control implemented within the concert, I think that would be the best option that they have,” says College of the Desert student Elias Gonzalez.

Crowd safety experts explain the limited time people have in this type of situation.

“If the crowd is in distress and that can be identified by an experienced spotter, that needs to be communicated. You’ve only got minutes then to save lives,” says the founder of Crowd Safety Consulting, Steven Allen.

Many people question what caused the crowd surge in the first place, as the mayor of Houston says that is a may question they are trying to solve.

Mayor Sylvester Turner: “That’s the question that we’re working feverishly to determine. We want to look at every single detail, looking at the site plans, the security plans, talking with the producers of this concert, live nation.”

Concert-goers familiar with Scott’s antics say they aren’t surprised something like this happened.

Garrett: “I know Travis Scott shows have kind of been like that for a long time and it has always been very mosh pit, everyone ganging up and pushing around and going crazy.”

Also, speaking on what the atmosphere is like when you are front stage and center:

Elias: “Security doesn’t really look at the safety of the people in front, getting pushed all the way to the front. That is something they don’t really pay attention to and it is mostly just to protect the artist at that point, but not protecting the safety of the people.”

Garrett: “I would definitely send a warning out to parents that when you are sending your kids to these high energy rap concerts and what not, send them with an older sibling or go yourself because you know, that 14 year old who passed away, I mean you couldn’t imagine, he’s, you know begging his parent to let him go to this rap concert and they probably weren’t that comfortable with it in the first place so, to deal with something like that is just completely insane.”

NBC Palm Springs reached out to Goldenvoice to ask if they will be enhancing safety protocols for events next year, but we have yet to hear back from them.