PSUSD Hosts Vaccination Site Tomorrow Nov. 10 for both Covid-19 Vaccines, Flu Vaccines, And Boosters.

Palm Springs Unified School District is hosting a vaccination clinic tomorrow, Nov. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their school district at 150 District Center Drive, Palm Springs, CA, 92264. They are administering both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine’s, the flu vaccine, as well as booster shots for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. The Pfizer kids’ vaccines and J&J boosters will only be available from 2 to 6 p.m. administered by Desert Oasis Healthcare. Walk-ins are welcome.

To sign up go to: https://mhealthcheckin.com/covidvaccine?clientId=1615931903641®ion=California_-_San_Diego_3&assessmentType=1,3&urlId=%2Fvcl%2F1615931903641