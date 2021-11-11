NBCares Silver Linings McCallum Muses

The Muses & Patroness Circle of McCallum Theatre are hosting their annual fundraiser, Oh, What a Night, on Sunday, November 14 from 5pm – 9pm at the Westin Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage.

This fundraising event allows the McCallum Theatre Education program to serve thousands of students around the Coachella Valley by introducing them to innovative and life-changing arts education workshops and performances.