Britney Spears Conservatorship Formally Put To An End

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Los Angeles Superior Court judge today formally

ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life for nearly

14 years.

The decision by Judge Brenda Penny marks a major victory for the pop

star, who has lashed out at those involved in the oversight of her multimillion-

dollar fortune and personal life — most notably her father, who until recently

served as conservator of her estate.

Accountant John Zabel will remain in place as a temporary conservator

of Spears’ estate, primarily to wrap up financial issues. Zabel was put in the

position in September when Penny suspended Spears’ father, Jamie, from the role

that he held for the entirety of the conservatorship.

Penny’s ruling brought roars from dozens of people who gathered

outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse as part of the #FreeBritney

movement that evolved in an effort to end the conservatorship. Spears herself,

along with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted photos of themselves Friday on

Instagram sporting #FreeBritney T-shirts.

The motion to end the conservatorship was surprising filed in

September by Jamie Spears, who was removed from the conservator role following

an array of accusations by the singer’s lawyer, including allegations that the

singer’s father arranged to have listening devices secretly installed in

Britney Spears’ bedroom.

In court papers filed earlier this month, the 39-year-old

entertainer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, formally backed the proposal to end

the 13-year conservatorship, while also suggesting the entertainer’s father

supported the move solely to avoid answering questions about his work as

conservator of his daughter’s estate.

Rosengart wrote that all interested parties consent to ending the

conservatorship, including Jamie Spears. In the documents, Rosengart quotes an

Oct. 22 email from Jamie Spears’ attorney saying the conservatorship “can be

terminated immediately.”

Rosengart added it is “of no moment, presently, whether Mr. Spears’

reversal was motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his

deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in

August.”

Attached to the document were copies of earlier filings outlining

deposition questions for Jamie Spears and requests for information and other

documents. Among the demands are for Jamie Spears to produce all documents and

communications regarding “any recording or listening device in the home or

bedroom of Britney Jean Spears,” including all information “relating to the

decision to place any such recording or listening device and the records of any

such recordings.”

Rosengart also demanded any documents regarding “the electronic

surveillance, monitoring, cloning or recording of the activity of Britney Jean

Spears’ personal telephone, including but not limited to the surveillance,

monitoring, cloning, icloud mirroring or recording of calls, e-mails, text

messages, internet browser use or history and social media use or direct

messages on social media.”

Jamie Spears had been overseeing his daughter’s estate since the

conservatorship began 13 years ago, and the singer repeatedly demanded his

removal from the role. During an emotional court appearance earlier this year,

the singer accused her father and others involved in the conservatorship of

abusive and restrictive behavior that included limiting her movements, forcing

her into unwanted therapy sessions and giving her unneeded medications.

Jamie Spears’ attorney has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by the

singer’s father, including allegations that listening devices were planted in

the singer’s home.

The Britney Spears case has led to widespread questions about the

conservatorship system and how it is applied — particularly in the case of a

wildly popular singer who continued to perform and generate millions of dollars

for her estate, even while under court oversight.

