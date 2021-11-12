The La Quinta Art Celebration Returns to the Valley

The La Quinta Art Celebration returns to the valley after an eight-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just love this art festival. It’s just so spectacular,” said Ellen Lunn, a La Quinta resident. “It’s juried and they only have the best of the best.”

Originally held in March, the festival is making its 2021 debut for the first-time ever in November. Hundreds of locals and tourists strolled the beautiful grounds of the La Quinta Civic Center, a masterpiece itself, full of visually stunning landscaping, to see original artwork of artists from around the world.

“It’s a great site first of all,” said Fred Stodder, a California artist. “There’s really good clientele here. We get probably more sales here than any other show.”

Stodder has been showcasing his work at the La Quinta Art Festival for almost two decades, keeping highly satisfied clients coming back for his modern-inspired ceramic work year after year.

“I look around and I feel at home in this exhibit as I have loads of his teapot,” said Lunn. “The color, the aesthetic, the graphics- they’re just beautiful. They’re clean, but they’re well thought out and the colors are just gorgeous. When you look at them, you can’t help but smile and I smile at them everyday.”

The art celebration showcases 200 world-class, jury-selected artists from 32 states, and five countries. From ceramics, to paintings, to photography, and even digital media, artists bring pieces of their world to the Coachella Valley, some said, it’s a dream come true.

“It’s the world. If I died tomorrow- wait, not tomorrow. Wait until the show’s over,” said George Jones, a Texas artist. “It just feels great… it’s an honor to be here.”

Jones brought the heart of Texas to Southern California, with his coveted longhorn, cattle, and horse oil paintings.

“It’s a short 19 hour drive and well worth it. I’m very glad to be here,” said Jones.

The fest will be held throughout the weekend, giving people plenty of time to shop and pick up some holiday gifts for themselves and their loved ones.

“My husband just bought me a lovely Christmas present- he doesn’t know it yet,” said Lunn. “We’ll be back every year. It’s just a wonderful festival.”

The La Quinta Art Celebration continues Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to laquintaartcelebration.org.