Tamarisk Fire Burning in Indio Makes Smoky Conditions Tuesday

The Coachella Valley wakes up to the smell of smoke Tuesday after a fire started Monday in Indio. It started near Avenue 42 and Clinton St., north of Interstate-10.

It’s called the Varner Fire and it’s burning tamarisk trees.

It’s not very large, only about 800 ft. in length, but burning in deep brush about 8 feet deep. Thankfully no buildings are involved.

CAL FIRE says it’ll burn for a few days and they’ll continue monitoring it, although they don’t expect it’ll spread. The cause of the fire has not been released.