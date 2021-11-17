NBCares Silver Linings Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie conjures up fabulous costumes and stunning clothing designs for celebrities all over the world.

The go-to designer for the world’s most glamorous and famous celebrities is releasing a book.

“The Art of Bob Mackie” will share an incredible glimpse into his colorful and beautiful world of design.

Saturday, November 20th at 6 p.m. Mr. Mackie will be at Just Fabulous in Palm Springs for an appearance and a book signing.

More information can be found about the artist and author can be found at BobMackie.com.