NBCares Silver Linings Bob Mackie

Sandie Newton

 

Bob Mackie conjures up fabulous costumes and stunning clothing designs for celebrities all over the world.

The go-to designer for the world’s most glamorous and famous celebrities is releasing a book.

“The Art of Bob Mackie” will share an incredible glimpse into his colorful and beautiful world of design.

Saturday, November 20th at 6 p.m. Mr. Mackie will be at Just Fabulous in Palm Springs for an appearance and a book signing.

More information can be found about the artist and author can be found at BobMackie.com.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions