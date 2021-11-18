Griffith Observatory To Host Online Broadcast For Partial Lunar Eclipse

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Griffith Observatory is hosting an online

broadcast of tonight’s historic near-total lunar eclipse, the longest in nearly

600 years.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when part of the full moon falls under

Earth’s shadow. More than 97% of the moon will be covered at the peak of the

eclipse, appearing a reddish color for about three and a half hours, according

to NASA.

Griffith Observatory’s broadcast is expected to run from 10 p.m. until

4:05 a.m. Friday. The observatory is not conducting onsite public viewing

and the park will be closed during the broadcast. The eclipse will be streamed

online but visibility depends on the skies.

If not obscured by clouds, the eclipse should be visible to the

unaided eye from anywhere in the Southland. Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no

potential harm caused by viewing the event without eye protection, and you do

not need a telescope.

During the eclipse, the moon will appear a reddish-brown color. At its

peak, around 1 a.m., over 97% of the moon will be in full shadow and only a

small sliver of its left side will shine in the partial shadow of the Earth,

according to NASA.

The moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching it passes

through Earth’s atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in the Earth’s atmosphere

at the time, the redder the moon will appear.

“It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto

the Moon,” according to NASA’s website.

Stargazers can also look forward to next year, when an even longer

total lunar eclipse is expected Nov. 8.

