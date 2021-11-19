NBCares Silver Linings Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign

The Barbara Sinatra Center in partnership with Sunline Transit Agency are launching a human trafficking awareness campaign.

The campaign plans to educate the public on the signs of human trafficking and how to report what appears to be suspicious behavior.

The Sinatra Center will assist in addressing human trafficking issues in the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities with the help of a coalition.

For more information on the Sunline Transit campaign visit SunLine.org.

Additional information about the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center is located at BarbaraSinatraChildrensCenter.org.