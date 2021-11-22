442 New COVID19 Cases, No New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 442 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday.

The county has a total of 372,782 coronavirus cases and 5,372 deaths.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly.

Coachella Valley city and community weekly totals as of Nov. 22, include 347 new COVID19 cases and 13 new deaths:

Desert Hot Springs: 5,175 (+26) cases, 85 (+2) deaths

Cathedral City: 8,412 (+24) cases, 131 (+2) deaths

Palm Springs: 4,806 (+36) cases, 137 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,423 (+5) cases, 53 deaths

Palm Desert: 5,098 (+36) cases, 136 (+5) deaths

Indian Wells: 250 (+4) cases, 8 deaths

La Quinta: 4,466 (+54) cases, 69 deaths

Indio: 14,636 (+92) cases, 243 deaths

Coachella: 8,662 (+34) cases, 110 (+2) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,228 (+8) cases, 10 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 903 (+6) cases, 12 deaths

Thermal: 519 (+2) cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,225 (+2) cases, 21 (+1) deaths

North Shore: 391 (+6) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 967 (+4) cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 284 cases, 6 deaths

Cabazon: 408 (+5) cases, 7 death

Anza: 224 (+3) cases, 3 death

There are 2,943 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 233 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 57 patients in intensive care units.

There are no new fatalities to report; keeping the county’s coronavirus death toll to 5,372. Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning deaths that are newly reported may have actually occurred as much as a month ago, according to health officials.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 364,467.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 318 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 4.9%, while the state-adjusted case rate is 14.5 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average.

The RUHS began administering Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 – 11 Nov. 6th.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval for the shots in late October. According to RUHS officials, the child vaccine is one-third the dose used for adults.

“The vaccine for children in this age group is so important as we continue to slow and stop the spread of the COVID virus, particularly since we have seen an increase in cases among this population,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Public Health Officer for Riverside County.

“Parents should be confident the vaccine for these children is safe and effective.”

Officials asked that those under 18 be accompanied by a parent or adult to get vaccinated.

To learn more about local clinics and to schedule an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 11/22/2021