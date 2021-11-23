Inside New Hulu Marvel Series “Hit Monkey”

Marvel is releasing the adult-animated series “Hit Monkey” on Hulu based on the Marvel Comics of the same name. Fred Tatasciore is our hero Hit-Monkey, a Japanese snow monkey who became an assassin. He is guided by Jason Sudeikis’ Bryce. Geoge Takei (Shinji Yokohama), Olivia Munn (Akiko), Ally Maki (Haruka), and Nobi Nakanishi (Detective Ito) complete the cast.

I spoke to Nakanishi recently about his interest in voicing Ito, how his experience as an artist and director helped him in giving life to his character, and the importance of Asian representation.

“Hit Monkey” is now streaming on Hulu. For more of my “Hit Monkey” interview, click here.