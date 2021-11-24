NBCares Silver Linings Walter Wolf “The Right Rehab”

The holidays can bring both joyful and stressful with the gathering of family, friends, and neighbors. However, these times can add to a person’s anxiety and lead to poor choices or behavior.

In this NBCares, Sandie Newton sits down with Hollywood producer Walter Wolf who shares his trials and tribulations that involved a family crisis that changed the trajectory of his life. In his new book, “The Right Rehab: A Guide to Addiction and Mental Illness Recovery When Crisis Hits Your Family” Wolf discloses how he found help.