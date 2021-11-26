Netflix Christmas Movie: Inside the Magical World of “A Boy Called Christmas”

This reimagining of the story of Father Christmas is based on the 2015 book of the same name by Matt Haig. It tells the story of Nikolas (Henry Lawfull), a boy who sets off into the snowy white north in search of his father (Michiel Huisman) who is tasked to bring hope to the kingdom.
I spent some time with co-writer and director Gil Kenan, Henry Lawfull, and Michiel Huisman for this behind-the-scenes look at “A Boy Called Christmas.”
“A Boy Called Christmas” is now streaming on Netflix.
