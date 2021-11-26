Netflix Christmas Movie: Vanessa Hudgens Talks About “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star”

It’s always fun to talk to Vanessa Hudgens. I’ve always spoken with her at least once a year, and this year, even twice! One for “tick…tick…BOOM!” where she told me that my smiling face gives her the feels, and now for “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.” We talked about her interest in making the third film in the series, why “The Princess Switch” is beloved, and embracing her Filipino heritage.

“The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star” is now streaming on Netflix.

For my complete “The Princess Switch 3” interview, click here. To see my interview with Vanessa Hudgens for “tick…tick…BOOM!” click here.