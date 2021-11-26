Tori Kelly Talks About “Sing 2” Advance Screening and New Children’s Book

Tori Kelly is as sweet as her character Meena in real life. She is excited for you guys to see the sequel to “Sing” that she announced there will be an advance screening of “Sing 2” Saturday. You can see the glorious film one month before it opens!

Go to your local theaters’ websites or Fandango to see details.

I spent some time with the singer/author/actress to talk about “Sing 2,” her character Meena, her new children’s book The Curly Girl Blues, and getting Grammy nominations!

“Sing 2” officially performs in theaters December 22nd.

